Back by Popular Demand: Mariachis 6-Packs on Sale Now

The Isotopes today announced the return of the popular Mariachis 6-Pack, which guarantees a Box Level ticket to each of the six home games that the club will play as

part of the "Mariachis de Nuevo México" promotion. The plan, which sold in record numbers in 2023, is back on sale now for just $114, a 20% savings ($29) off the overall value of the package.

"The Mariachis games are incredibly popular, and the 6-Pack is a great way to guarantee a Box Level ticket for each of the six games before they go on sale to the public,"

said Isotopes General Manager John Traub. "Mariachis games feature music, dancing and Mariachis culture that are really part of the soundtrack of peoples' lives in our community. The atmosphere inside the ballpark is off the charts."

Mariachis de Nuevo México Schedule & Promotions:

Date Theme Sponsor

Saturday, April 13 Adult Mariachis Poncho giveaway (first 3,000 fans 16 & older) Pepsi

Sunday, May 5 Cinco de Mayo Celebration featuring a Pre-Game Al Hurricane Rio Grande Credit Union Jr. concert at 3:15 PM, Adult Mariachis Jersey giveaway (first 3,000 fans 16 & older) and Post-Game Fireworks Show

Saturday, June 15 Amigos Night and Post-Game Fireworks Show ENMU & The City of Portales

Saturday, July 13 Lowrider Night PLUS Lowrider Bobblehead giveaway Pepsi (first 3,000 fans)

Saturday, Aug. 10 Tamalewood Night and Post-Game Fireworks Show

Sunday, Sept. 15 Final Fiesta featuring Adult Mariachis Jersey giveaway Toyota (first 3,000 fans 16 & older) PLUS Fan Appreciation Day

Opening Night is scheduled for March 29 at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park at 6:35 pm against the El Paso Chihuahuas.

Individual game tickets go on sale to the general public this upcoming Tuesday, February 20 at 10:00 am. For other information about Season Tickets, Flex & Combo Plans, Suite Rentals or booking other hospitality areas, fans may visit abqisotopes.com or call (505) 924-2255.

