Conrad-Grams Return for Valentine's Day

January 14, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hickory Crawdads News Release







Hickory, NC - Conrad the Crawdad, the Hickory Crawdads' lovable mascot, will be making his annual Valentine's Day Conrad-gram deliveries around the community.

Conrad-gram deliveries include a rose from Whitfield's Flowers & More, a Crawdads tee shirt (youth and adult sizes available), a Family 4-Pack which includes 4 undated tickets and 4 meal vouchers (each good for a hot dog, fries, and a soft drink), and the delivery from Conrad to your loved one.

Conrad is available to deliver to residential addresses, businesses, and schools. Schools must be contacted for permission for the Conrad to make deliveries to students or faculty members.

Deliveries are on a first come, first serve basis and must be placed by February 10th.

Orders can be done over the phone at (828) 322-3000 or by emailing Karly at kvollgrebe@hickorycrawdads.com.

