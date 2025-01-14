2025 Hot Stove: Boston Red Sox, Greenville Drive Set to Talk Upcoming Season

January 14, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







Greenville, S.C. - Less than three months remain before the first pitch on the 2025 Greenville Drive season at Fluor Field, the organization's 20th Anniversary in the Upstate, and the Drive are once again hosting the Hot Stove, giving fans the chance to ask burning questions about the team and the 20th Anniversary celebration.

The Hot Stove, hosted annually before the season to gear up for baseball's return in Downtown Greenville, will take place at the AFL Champions Club at Fluor Field on January 22 at 6 p.m. Fans will hear remarks from Drive Owner & Chairman Craig Brown, General Manager Eric Jarinko, and members of the Drive and Boston Red Sox including Red Sox Director of Player Development Brian Abraham, new Drive Manager Liam Carroll, former Manager Iggy Suarez, and Pitching Coach Bob Kipper.

Fans wishing to attend the complimentary event can RSVP here.

The upcoming season will not only highlight the 20th Anniversary celebration for the Drive, but includes a new face at the helm of the clubhouse as Suarez has been promoted to bench coach with the Worcester Red Sox, the AAA affiliate of the Boston Red Sox.

The Red Sox have tabbed Carroll as Suarez's replacement, a promotion for Carroll who spent the last two seasons as manager of the Single-A Salem Red Sox, bringing a steady hand to Greenville and a familiar face to young prospects working their way through the Red Sox organization. Carroll, a native of the UK, has been intricately involved in growing the sport across the pond since 1996, most recently helming Great Britain's national team during the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

As with prior years, Abraham will give updates on the Red Sox and their farm system, alongside Suarez, Carroll, and Kipper. Kipper returns for his seventh consecutive season with the Drive and 12th overall.

Abraham will provide an update and in-depth look into the Red Sox organization, while Carroll and Kipper will discuss what to expect from the Drive on the field in 2025. Suarez will recap the 2024 season and bid adieu to Greenville, which he's called home for the past six seasons. The night will conclude with a Q&A session with all guests.

The 20th Anniversary is set to be a celebration of baseball and the community and relationships that have fostered the Drive's continued commitment to the Upstate. Details of the 20th Anniversary celebration throughout the season will be unveiled during the remaining off-season period. However, fans can get a glimpse of what's in store at the Hot Stove, including a specialty jersey, new celebratory merchandise, and a trove of activities enhancing the 20th Anniversary spirit.

"Entering our 20th Anniversary is an exciting time for us and we certainly have a lot planned to celebrate not only the team's legacy but our great community and fans that have made our success possible," said Drive General Manager Eric Jarinko. "We're looking forward to welcoming our fans back to the ballpark and sharing not only what the season holds but also the inside scoop on the development of the Drive and Red Sox prospects."

Fans will also be able to sample new food items hitting the Fluor Field concession stands and suite-level menus including mini smash burgers, chicken caesar wraps, build-your-own fry and house chip station, fried pickle chips, horchata bites, and macaroons.

The night will kick off with remarks from Brown and Jarinko who will preview what's in store at the ballpark for 2025 including theme nights, specialty jerseys, giveaways, and more that tie into the 20th Anniversary.

"We could not have dreamt up what the past 20 years have been for us at the Drive," said Brown. "This year is a celebration of Greenville and a chance for us to give back to a community that has embraced us and helped us create countless memories."

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from January 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.