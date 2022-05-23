Connor Jones Gets Texas League Pitcher of the Week

May 23, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release







Arkansas Travelers pitcher Connor Jones was named Texas League Pitcher of the Week for May 16-22 it was announced today by Minor League Baseball. Pitching last Thursday against Northwest Arkansas, Jones dealt eight shutout innings and picked up his first win of the season. He allowed just three hits and a walk over his eight frames while striking out eight Naturals. It was the second consecutive scoreless start for Jones who threw seven scoreless innings on May 12 at San Antonio. He joins Taylor Dollard as Travs pitchers to be honored as league pitcher of the week this season.

Over seven starts this season Jones has a 1-2 record with a 3.96 ERA, seventh best in the league among qualifying pitchers. The right-hander has totaled 36.1 innings, striking out 33 and holding opponents to a .223 batting average.

Jones was signed to a minor league free agent contract by the Seattle Mariners at the beginning of April, just days after being released by the St. Louis Cardinals organization. He was originally drafted by the Cardinals in the 2nd round in 2016. The 27-year old had a standout collegiate career at the University of Virginia including two trips to the College World Series and a National Championship.

The Travelers are home this week at Dickey-Stephens Park for a six game series against the Amarillo Sod Poodles. A special Sunday night game with Memorial Day fireworks concludes the weekend. A full list of game times and promotions can be found at travs.com.

Founded in 1901, the Arkansas Travelers are the Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners and call Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock home. For all the latest information with the club and events at the ballpark, log on to travs.com or follow the Travelers on Facebook (Arkansas Travelers), Instagram (@artravs) and Twitter (@artravs). The Travelers have a clear bag policy for all events.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 23, 2022

Connor Jones Gets Texas League Pitcher of the Week - Arkansas Travelers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.