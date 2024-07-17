Connor Brust Announces Commitment to River Falls

July 17, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Austin Bruins News Release







AUSTIN, MN - The Austin Bruins are proud to announce that 2023-24 defenseman Connor Brust has committed to the University of Wisconsin - River Falls to further his academic and playing career. Brust becomes the eighth Bruin from the 2023-24 season to make their collegiate commitment.

"Playing collegiate hockey is something that I have dreamed about ever since I put on skates for the first time," Brust said. "I grew up watching and listening to college hockey games from a very young age and that grew my dream."

Brust was acquired via a trade with the Corpus Christi IceRays back in January and made an immediate impact. The East Bethel, Minnesota native tallied five assists in his first six appearances with the Bruins. "In my situation after being traded there mid-year, it offered a new challenge as I had to learn to understand and adapt to new coaching, systems, and teammates on the fly," the defenseman reflected.

Though his time in Austin was brief, Brust looked back at his time with the Bruins as the final step in preparing himself for the collegiate level. "My time in Austin prepared me for the next level. The coaches in Austin taught me how to think on the ice at a higher level and how to develop practice habits that translated positively into games."

He finished his time with the Bruins the same way it began, tallying four points (two goals and two assists) across his final five regular season contests. Brust finished his Bruins campaign with three goals, nine assists, and 12 points in 28 games played.

"I want to thank my family, my extended family, coaches, advisor, and billets who have helped me along the way to get to where I am now."

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from July 17, 2024

Connor Brust Announces Commitment to River Falls - Austin Bruins

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.