2024/25 Pre-Season Schedule Announced

July 17, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minot Minotauros News Release







Minot, ND - The final piece of the Minot Minotauros 14th season is set as the team has agreed to four exhibition games for the Minotauros Pre-Season presented by Dental Care Associates. The pre-season will open with the annual War in Watford against the Bismarck Bobcats on September 6th and 7th.

As has become tradition the War in Watford will pit the NAHL's two North Dakota rivals against each other at the Rough Rider Center in Watford City, ND on September 6th and 7th. The teams will wear specialty jerseys which will be auctioned off to support Watford City youth hockey, this year's theme will be the 80s vs 90s. Unlike past seasons, a portion of the auction will be hosted on the Minotauros digital auction platform DASH (also accessible through the Tauros Hockey Mobile App). While this will be the fifth meeting in Watford, it will be the first time that the Tauros and Bobcats come in having met in the Central Division Finals the season before.

The Tauros will conclude the pre-season by hosting the St. Cloud Norsemen on the Eck Rink at MAYSA Arena the following weekend, September 13th and 14th. This will be the second time the Norsemen come to Minot for the pre-season, the first being 2019.

Ticket information for the Minotauros Pre-Season presented by Dental Care Associates will be announced soon. Stay tuned to gotauros.com and Tauros socials for updates. #ChargeAhead

