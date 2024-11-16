Connecticut Sun Partners with Inspire to Impact over 100 Families in Local Community

November 16, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Groton, CT: The Connecticut Sun and Inspire, a statewide inter-town and city basketball and wellness program for elementary and middle school aged kids, are sponsoring Groton Mystic Basketball (GMB), a local travel program that has five girls' teams and five boys' teams from grades 4-8. The teams compete against other towns across the state. Normally registration fees are $350 per player but with the work of the Connecticut Sun and Inspire, this cost is waived for the 2024 season. With this partnership starting in September, the organization was also able to bring these groups to two of the Connecticut Sun home games this season.

To kick off the basketball season, the Connecticut Sun ran a Basketball for Free clinic on Friday, November 15 at Groton Middle School and provided every participant (over 50 young athletes) with their own basketball and t-shirt. Connecticut Sun player development coach, Keith Porter, and strength and conditioning coach, Analisse Rios, were in attendance and hosted a Q&A with the registered players, focusing on all aspects of basketball including skill development, teamwork, and character building.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from November 16, 2024

Connecticut Sun Partners with Inspire to Impact over 100 Families in Local Community - Connecticut Sun

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.