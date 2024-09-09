Compton's 10 Hits, Two Homers Draws SAL Player of the Week Honors

ROME, Ga. - Drew Compton, a former Georgia Tech standout and undrafted free agent signed by the Braves in July of last year, took home the final South Atlantic League (SAL) Player of the Week award for the 2024 season after his big week in Hickory.

Compton started all six games for the Emperors last week and racked up 10 hits in 25 at-bats (.400). He was one of only five players in the SAL to hit multiple homeruns and his 11 runs driven in were more than any other player in High-A.

One of Drew's homeruns never left LP Frans stadium, as the carom off the right center field wall sent all three outfielders into a chase after the ball and by the time the right fielder picked it up, Compton had touched third and was headed home.

Drew finished the regular season slashing .289/.394/.414 across 391 combined at-bats between Augusta and Rome. Since June 21st (the start of the 2nd Half), Compton sports the fifth-best average in the SAL, .303, and the ninth-best OPS, .922.

Compton is the fourth Emperor and second position player to take home a weekly award in 2024, joining fellow infielder E.J. Exposito, and pitchers Owen Murphy and Jhancarlos Lara.

