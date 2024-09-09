Hudson Valley Renegades Begin SAL Playoffs on Tuesday

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees begin their quest for the 2024 South Atlantic League Championship on Tuesday night as the North Division Championship Series gets underway at Heritage Financial Park. The Renegades host the First Half Champion Greensboro Grasshoppers in Game 1 of the best-of-three series at 6:35 p.m. before heading down to Greensboro for Game 2 and 3 (if necessary).

Tickets are available for Tuesday's game. A ticket for any seat in the ballpark can be purchased for $5.

Series Notes:

The Renegades and Grasshoppers only played one series against each other during the 2024 regular season, with the Grasshoppers winning five of six in Greensboro from June 19 through 25. The series ended on a high note with the Gades picking up a memorable 12-9 win, with Garrett Martin and Josh Moylan each hitting two home runs.

Hudson Valley enters the postseason red-hot, having finished the season 28-10 (.737) since July 28, the third-best record in Minor League Baseball during that span.

The Renegades went 47-19 (.712) at Heritage Financial Park in 2024, the best home record in Minor League Baseball in 2024, and tied for 13th best in of any MiLB team since 2005. It was the best record at home in franchise history, surpassing the team's 26-11 (.702) mark in 1995.

Hudson Valley's pitching staff posted a 3.25 ERA, the best in High-A and sixth-best in Minor League Baseball during the 2024 regular season. This was the third straight season that Hudson Valley has led the SAL in team ERA.

Greensboro led the South Atlantic League and all non-Triple-A Minor League teams in home runs in 2024, hitting 175. The Grasshoppers had three of the top five home run hitters in the league, with Shawn Ross pacing the circuit with 23 and Jack Brannigan finishing with 18 (fourth) and Suffern, New York's Nick Cimillo hitting 17 (tied fifth). Ross and Brannigan are still on the Grasshoppers active roster.

This will be the first time that Greensboro has played at Hudson Valley since a season-opening series from April 7-9, 2023.

The Renegades are in the playoffs for the second consecutive season, the seventh time in the past 10 seasons, and the 11th time in franchise history.

The Renegades have been SAL/High-A East North Champions in two of the past three seasons.

Hudson Valley won three Nader Cups as members of the New York-Penn League - in 1999, 2012 and 2017.

Greensboro has won four South Atlantic League championships - 1980, 1981, 1982 and 2011. The three championships in the 80s came while the Greensboro Hornets were a New York Yankees affiliate.

Hudson Valley advanced to the South Atlantic League Championship Series one time - in 2023, falling to the Greenville Drive.

The full schedule for the SAL North Division Championship Series is as follows:

GAME DATE VENUE START TIME

1 Sept. 10 Hudson Valley 6:35 p.m.

2 Sept. 12 Greensboro 6:30 p.m.

3* Sept. 13 Greensboro 6:30 p.m.

* - If necessary

SAL/High-A East North Division Champions (since 2021):

2023 - Hudson Valley Renegades

2022 - Aberdeen IronBirds

2021 - Hudson Valley Renegades

