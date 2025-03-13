Comets Host Wave for Penultimate Home Game of Season

March 13, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Kansas City Comets News Release







The penultimate regular-season matchup at Cable Dahmer Arena pits the MASL's two greatest rivals against each other. The Kansas City Comets (13-4-2) play host to the Milwaukee Wave (11-6-2) on Friday night on Silverstein Eye Centers Field in a rematch of last season's Eastern Conference Finals.

The Comets are looking to end a three-game losing streak, which began on March 2 with a 10-goal loss on the road to the Wave. Since then, the Comets lost another road test in Chihuahua before losing at home last weekend.

Chad Vandegriffe still leads the league with 61 blocks, setting a new career high. In his second season with the Comets, Vandegriffe is a critical component in one of the league's best defenses.

On the offensive end, Zach Reget has found some rhythm. The Wisconsin native has scored 18 goals this season, eight of which have come within the last month.

The Comets will be without Leo Palma (illness), Chase Peterson (lower leg; season-ending injury) and Marcel Berry (lower leg; season-ending injury). KC's leading scorer Rian Marques (thigh) is doubtful while Leo Acosta (lower leg), Ignacio Flores (knee) and Lesia Thetsane (lower leg) are probable.

The Comets hope to avoid a season sweep against the Wave, losing the first two games in Milwaukee. The Wave have lost seven straight inside Cable Dahmer Arena, last beating KC away from home in February 2020. They will conclude the three-game series on March 2 in Milwaukee.

The Opponent

Milwaukee returns to Cable Dahmer Arena for the first time since their 2024 Eastern Conference Finals defeat in overtime of Game 2.

The Wave are led by breakout all-star Alex Sanchez and legendary MASL journeyman Franck Tayou. Sanchez has 19 goals and 15 assists while Tayou, MASL's all-time leading scorer, has nine goals in two games since being traded from St. Louis. Notorious Comet-killer Ian Bennett also returns to Cable Dahmer Arena, where he has especially feasted over his legendary career.

Milwaukee is coming from a shocking defeat to the St. Louis Ambush, losing 13-6 on the road last Sunday. Breno Oliveira was Milwaukee's offensive spark, scoring twice and assisting twice.

The Wave will be without Andre Hayne (knee), Ricardo Carvalho (personal) and Troy Morrison (personal). Cesar Correa (head) is doubtful and Tony Walls (hamstring) is questionable. Listed as probable are Max Ferdinand (hamstring) and Salvador Nunez (hamstring).

Tickets for Friday's contest are available at kccomets.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from March 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.