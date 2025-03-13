Sockers and Savage Battle for First Place on Friday

March 13, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

San Diego Sockers News Release







OCEANSIDE, CA - The San Diego Sockers (17-3-0, 48, 2nd), presented by Kaiser Permanente, will travel across the border one last time to clash with the first-place Chihuahua Savage (17-4-0, 49, 1st) on Friday, March 14, at 7:00pm at Corner Sports Arena. These two powerhouses are locked in a battle for the coveted MASL Shield as they meet in the highly anticipated playoff-seeding matchup. The Sockers' defense aims to stand firm against Chihuahua's high-powered attack coming off a 12-block defensive effort against Kansas City.

San Diego is expected to start Xavier Snaer-Williams in goal, replacing the injured Boris Pardo (lower body). The X- Man has a 6-1-0 record with a 4.62 GAA. Veteran forward Kraig Chiles (19-7&) is in top form with four goals in his last two games. San Diego will be without Charlie Gonzalez (visa) and Cesar Cerda (suspended-penalty points). The Savage look to maintain their top spot behind Jorge Rios (29-17=46), the MASL's top scorer and points leader.

Playmaking forward Hugo Puentes, the team's assist leader (21-19@), remains a key piece of the league's most prolific attack.

KEY PLAYERS

San Diego:

Tavoy Morgan : The explosive forward is on a tear, scoring in his past eight appearances, leaving him fourth in the league for goals (26-6=32). He is currently on a 16-game point streak and has multi-goal games in his last three.

Gabriel Costa: The dynamic midfielder continues to put together solid performances, with three points in his last three games.

Rojo Brothers: The Sockers expect to have Ismael and Juan Manuel Rojo in the lineup since they are residents and can play for the team only in Mexico.

Chihuahua:

Bryan Macias: The talented midfielder is fifth on the team in scoring with 10-14=24.

Diego Reynoso: The veteran keeper, who is good with his feet, is fourth in the MASL with a 4.52 GAA.

Jaime Alejandro Romero: He is dangerous on both sides of the pitch, leading the Savage with 31 blocks while putting away 17 goals.

STRATEGIES

San Diego:

All In: The Sockers must prioritize smart game management on the road, minimizing turnovers and unnecessary risks. With a focused, all-in mentality, they aim to stay composed in high-pressure moments and finish strong as they build momentum for the playoffs.

Capitalize On Set-Pieces: The Sockers will diversify set-piece tactics to create scoring chances and target their strong offensive players on corners and free kicks.

Possession And Pressure: The Sockers will focus on maintaining possession and use high pressure defensively to slow down the Savage attack and limit quality scoring chances on the small field.

Chihuahua:

Score, Score, Score: The Savage, with the league's highest goals for average at 9.2, will look to overwhelm the Sockers with an onslaught of goals.

The Engine Room: The Savage will count on Hugo Puentes to control the tempo and link defense to attack while using physicality and speed in midfield to dominate possession and limit the Socker's attacking threats.

Limit Possession: The Savage will press high to disrupt build-up play and force turnovers. They'll counter quickly to create immediate scoring chances on the smaller field at Corner Sport Arena.

FORM

San Diego: The Sockers have won 17 of their last 18 games and have won seven of their last nine road games.

Chihuahua: The Savage are on a two-game winning streak and are 11-0-0 at home.

