USL Standout, Comets Vet Ink Deals

March 13, 2025

KANSAS CITY, MO - The Kansas City Comets have signed USL standout forward Kyle Greig and former Comet Nick McDonald to one-year contracts ahead of a push for the 2025 Ron Newman Cup. As per team and league policies, the terms of the deal with the midfielder were not disclosed.

In addition to the pair of additions, defender Chase Peterson has suffered a season-ending injury after tearing his calf.

"As a young player, Chase has a promising future, and we look forward to getting him back on the pitch," said Brian Budzinski, Comets Managing Partner. "He is in great hands with Austin Williams & Shawn DuMers of Ortho Coach."

Greig joins the Comets following a prolific outdoor career in the USL Championship, where he tallied 71 goals and 21 assists in 271 appearances. Greig is also St. Louis FC's all-time leading scorer, scoring 24 goals and second-most assists with 10.

The 6-foot-2 forward got minutes with the Vancouver Whitecaps in MLS, CONCACAF Champions League and the Canadian Championship early in his career. Greig was also inducted into the Benedictine College Hall of Fame last fall.

"Kyle is a player we have been trying to get into camp for a while," Budzinski said. "He has excelled at a very high level in the outdoor game for a number of years and we expect the same production at the indoor game once he gets more integrated into the squad."

McDonald returns to the Comets and can quickly integrate into the team. His MASL career began in 2014 with the Tulsa Revolution before representing the Comets from 2019 to 2023.

McDonald was born in Tampa, Florida before playing collegiately at Rockhurst University. In 40 games throughout his MASL career, McDonald has 10 goals and four assists.

"Nick is a player that we are very familiar with and has been in the organization before," Budzinski said. "He is willing to do whatever role is needed to in order for the squad to make this final push towards a championship."

