Comets and Adirondack Bank Center to Host CNY Veteran's Outreach Center Food Donation Event

November 4, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release





The Comets and Adirondack Bank Center are partnering with the CNY Veteran's Outreach Center this month for a modified food donation event. For the first time since their opening, the CNY Veteran's Outreach Center is not able to host their annual open house on Veteran's Day due to the COVID-19 pandemic; to help generate donations for the center, the Adirondack Bank Center is collecting a number of food and personal items in their lobby on November 11 from 10-2 to help our local Veterans. The items requested, which can be dropped off in the lobby of the Adirondack Bank Center, range from nonperishable food items, frozen turkeys, clothing, recyclables, footwear, coats, blankets, hygiene products, and more.

Additionally, on Veteran's Day, the Adirondack Bank Center, along with members of the CNY Veteran's Outreach Center, American Legion Post 229, Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 490 and Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 944, will host their annual wreath laying ceremony at 11:30 am on the plaza.

The CNY Veteran's Outreach Center relies heavily on donations during the holiday season to help support their fall and winter projects. Although the open house will not happen this year, the center is hopeful that the turnout of donation will match or exceed the amount in year's past.

For more information, please contact Vincent Scalise at [email protected] or at [email protected] or 315-765-0975 ext. 201.

