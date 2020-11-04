Oink Outfitters Is Open for All of Your IceHogs Holiday Shopping

November 4, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





Rockford, Ill. - As the Holiday shopping season rapidly ramps up this year, Oink Outfitters, the official store of the Rockford IceHogs, is OPEN online at IceHogs.com and for curbside pickup and limited-capacity, in-store shopping at BMO Harris Bank Center to help fans find the perfect gift!

The team store will be open and available for limited-capacity, in-store shopping, curbside pickup and online starting Wednesday, Nov. 4 and will be open Tuesday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. until Wednesday, Dec. 23. Masks are required for entrance and fans should enter Oink Outfitters through doors off of Chestnut and Church Street. Hand sanitizing stations will be readily available at the entrances as well inside Oink Outfitters. Signs, floor markers and stanchions will also be easily identifiable and encourage safe physical distancing.

Oink Outfitters will be closed for in-store shopping and curbside pickup Nov. 26-27. The deadline for Holiday delivery is Dec. 16!

Fans can always browse and shop the IceHogs' online store at IceHogs.com. The online store is fully stocked with numerous IceHogs-branded novelty items and includes an expanded inventory featuring your favorite IceHogs jerseys, clothing, outerwear, hats, youth items, novelties and gift certificates.

For information regarding limited-capacity, in-store shopping hours, curbside pickup, online shopping or additional questions, call the Oink Outfitters store at (815) 847-6390 or (815) 489-8230 and via email at [email protected]

BMO Harris Bank Center and the Rockford IceHogs are closely following all health and safety protocols issued by the Winnebago County Health Department and the City of Rockford.

How to Shop at Oink Outfitters In-Store at BMO Harris Bank Center:

Fans are required to wear masks and honor all social distancing procedures and directions for both limited-capacity in-store shopping as well as curbside pickup. To enter Oink Outfitters, fans can enter through the doors off Chestnut and Church Street. Due to limited capacity, please plan your trip in advance and call the Oink Outfitters store at (815) 847-6390 or (815) 489-8230 for the latest hours and information. In-store shopping is NOT available Nov. 26-27.

How to Shop at Oink Outfitters for Curbside Pickup:

Fans are encouraged to shop and search the IceHogs' online store at IceHogs.com for all available merchandise. Once you have completed your online shipping, proceed through the checkout process and select the "Free Shipping - Curbside Pickup" option in the shipping selections and your order will be available at Oink Outfitters during operating hours.

*Before arriving at the BMO Harris Bank Center, please call the Oink Outfitters store at (815) 847-6390 or (815) 489-8230 for curbside pickup instructions and directions. *

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 4, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.