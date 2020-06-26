Comedian Sid Davis to Entertain Fans at Truist Field on July 2nd

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- "Who's on first? What's on second? I don't know is on third."

Much like the classic Abbott and Costello routine -- which combined baseball and comedy -- the Charlotte Knights are pleased to announce a new partnership with The Comedy Zone Charlotte to entertain fans this summer. On Thursday, July 2, comedian Sid Davis will be on home plate of Truist Field for a hilarious comedy show at the ballpark.

Gates will open at 6:45 p.m. and fans can come out to enjoy food, drinks, and comedy starting at 7:30 p.m. at the home of the Knights. Davis, who was voted "Best in Fest" at the San Luis Obispo Comedy Festival three times (2012-14), was later discovered by comic legend Joan Rivers in 2014. After spending time as her opening act, Davis has taken his one-of-a-kind comedy show all around entertaining fans of all ages. A baseball fan, Davis threw out a ceremonial first pitch before a Charlotte Knights game in 2019.

Tickets for this comedy show at Truist Field are set at $35 for exclusive on-field seating and indoor Budweiser Home Plate Club seating. One drink ticket is included in the price of this ticket. General admission tickets are just $20 for fans interested in sitting in one of the team's seven concourse restaurants. All sections are limited to a 25-person capacity each. Tickets are available now at www.CharlotteKnights.com. No stadium seating will be used during Phase 2 and space is limited.

