Take Batting Practice at Louisville Slugger Field

Step into the batters box at Louisville Slugger Field!

Have you ever dreamed of stepping into the same batter's box and taking some cuts just like some of your favorite Bats players? Joey Votto! Adam Dunn! Deion Sanders! The Bats are excited to announce an exclusive opportunity for fans to rent Louisville Slugger Field for private batting practice sessions beginning Wednesday, July 1.

For $40 per person (plus tax), each rental includes one hour of field time at Louisville Slugger Field with on-field batting practice via a pitching machine. Each rental is required to book a minimum of 10 guests per group. Depending on your total number of guests, additional time may be added to your rental.

Guests will have the opportunity to select the genre of music to be played on the stadium sound system during their time on the field.

Fans can complete their experience with additional add-ons, including group food and beverage packages, discounted merchandise options, the inclusion of a live public address announcer, custom video board graphics &/or a special mascot appearance by Buddy Bat.

The safety of guests and staff remains the top priority for all events taking place at Louisville Slugger Field. Guests are strongly encouraged to bring their own helmets, bats and batting gloves. All batters will be required to wear a helmet. Helmets of various sizes will be available and provided to guests who do not bring their own. Each batting helmet will be thoroughly sanitized after each use.

How to Reserve:

Advance reservations are required. A limited number of dates are available.

Fans interested in making a reservation can do so by completing our Louisville Slugger Field: BP Reservation Form. After filling out the online form, a member of the Bats staff will be in touch to discuss booking, waivers, safety measures and possible add-ons.

Private ballpark rentals outside of batting practice sessions are also available by calling the Bats Front Office at (502) 212-2287.

