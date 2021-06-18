Columbus River Dragons 2021-22 Free Agent Camp Announced

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons are excited to announce a free agent camp ahead of the 2021-22 hockey season for prospective players looking to join the team.

The camp will be held from August 5th to the 8th at the SportOne Parkview Icehouse in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Registration for all players is $275, and is limited to 40 skater spots and 6 goalie spots. A minimum of 5 ice sessions will be available for players including two full scrimmages.

Visit our free agent camp page for more information and to start signing up!

There will be a minimum of two players selected from camp that will be invited to the River Dragons' main camp in October at the Civic Center.

Each player is responsible for their own accommodations, however a special hotel rate is available by mentioning "Columbus River Dragons" at the hotels listed on the camp flyer which can be found on the sign-up page.

The Columbus River Dragons are defending 2021 Ignite Cup champions. The 21-22 campaign will be slated to begin around late October or early November.

