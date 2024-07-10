Columbus Fury Sign Westerville Native Kaley Rammelsberg

COLUMBUS, Ohio - With the latest free agent signing, the Columbus Fury will bring home Kaley Rammelsberg, a middle blocker out of Westerville, Ohio and Big Walnut High School. Rammelsberg played three seasons with Indiana University, where she competed against some of the best talent in the NCAA as part of the Big Ten. She began her professional career in Finland, playing with LiigaPloki this past spring.

I am excited for this amazing opportunity the Fury has given me to play in my hometown, said Rammelsberg. I look forward to playing alongside some of the best players in the world while being coached at the highest level. I can't wait to get to work!

While at Indiana, Rammelsberg tallied 646 kills and 248 blocks in three seasons and led the team with a .365 hitting percentage in her final season. She was named to the All-Big Ten Second Team and earned AVCA Northeast All-Region Honorable Mention honors in 2023. Rammelsberg also played alongside her new Fury teammate Paula Cerame for two seasons at IU.

Kaley is a young and upcoming talent, an incredible athlete, explained coach Pérez. She started playing volleyball late, but we have heard nothing but great things from all her previous coaches. She had an amazing season at Indiana in 2023 and had a great first professional season overseas. We are excited to have a local talent, Kaley is a perfect fit.

Rammelsberg is the sixth player signed by the Fury for the 2025 season and the fifth new signee for coach Pérez. Stay up to date with all player signings during free agency on the Fury website. For those interested in 2025 season tickets, visit the Fury ticketing page, email columbusfury@columbusfury.com, or call the ticketing office at (614) 380-FURY(3879).

