San Diego Mojo Signs Opposite Oluoma Okaro

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Mojo of the Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF), the premier women's professional volleyball league in North America, has signed opposite Oluoma Okaro for the 2025 season, the team announced on Wednesday. Oluma currently plays with the Akari Power Chargers of the Premier Volleyball League the Philippine.

"Olly Okaro will be a valuable addition to San Diego. I had the honor of previously working with her in 2019 as we represented Team USA at the NORCECA Champions Cup and it was a pleasure to coach an such an explosive athlete," said San Diego Mojo head coach Tayyiba Haneef-Park. "She has experience playing beach and professional indoor volleyball so her IQ for the game will certainly add depth to our already talented roster."

A three-year professional player, Okaro and the Akari Rangers begin conference play on July 16 with the season concluding on August 31. She spent the 2023-24 season in Greece with ASP Thetis, helping the club to a fifth-place regular season finish before falling in the opening round of the A1 League semifinals to Olympiacos. Prior to joining Thetis, Okaro played with Greek Pre League team Zaon Kifisias.

A Los Angeles native, Okaro began her professional career in Finland in 2019-20 with the Hämeenlinnan Lentopallokerho, where she earned Best Opposite accolades.

With USA Volleyball in 2019, she helped Team USA capture gold at the NORCECA Champions Cup, in which the United States went 3-0 with victories over Canada, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

Collegiately, Okora played two seasons at Arizona State as part of the Sun Devils' indoor (2016-17) and beach (2017, '19) teams, after competing in two indoor seasons (2014-15) and two beach season (2015-16) at the University of San Francisco. At Arizona State, Okara was a three-time All-Pac 12 selection, earning first-team honors with the indoor team in 2017 and with beach in 2019, and second-team accolades for beach in 2017. On the court for ASU, she appeared in 63 matches and 233 sets, tallying 825 kills (3.54/set), 1,006.5 points (4.32/set), 66 service aces, 346 digs (1.48/set) and 196 total blocks. On the sand, she posted a 42-19 career record, the 12th-most wins in program history, with her 22 wins in 2019 tied for the sixth-most in a season in program history and her 20 wins in 2017 tied for ninth.

Okaro is the seventh Mojo signee for the 2025 season, joining middle blockers Ronika Stone and Rainelle Jones, outside hitters Kendra Dahlke, Rosir Calderón and Lauren Harrison, and libero Shara Venegas.

