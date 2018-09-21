Columbus Clippers President & General Manager Ken Schnacke Honored by the International League

Ken Schnacke, President & General Manager of the Clippers, found himself at two ends of the award spectrum this season.

Earlier this year Schnacke was elected to the International League Baseball Hall-of-Fame, becoming only the 13th team executive in 135 seasons to be enshrined.

And last week Ken was selected as the International League Executive-of-the-Year by his peers, the third time he has been so honored.

"The Executive of the Year Award is voted on by each member team's representative to the League's board of directors. This well-deserved recognition bestowed by Ken's colleagues is both an expression of congratulations for a great 2018 season at Huntington Park and also a message of thanks for the ongoing dedication, commitment and leadership Ken brings to the League and the Minor League Baseball industry. I certainly add my thanks and appreciation as well.", said International League President Randy Mobley.

"I humbly accept these awards on behalf of our entire organization. While I have the great honor of being our leader, it is only through the ongoing efforts of our great hard working staff that any, and all, of these awards are given to us. To all of our staff, and also to the other leaders of the International League in particular, and Triple-A Baseball in general, I give my heartfelt thanks for this recognition.", said Schnacke.

Columbus celebrated the 10th season of Huntington Park by becoming the very first city to host both the Triple-A All-Star festivities and the Triple-A National Championship Game in the same season. The Clippers missed out by 1/2 game from becoming the first host city to potentially play in this game.

Huntington Park also received two more prominent awards this season; first as the "Best of the Ballparks" Award from ballparkdigest.com; and more recently from stadiumjourney.com as the BEST "Ballpark Experience". That give this beautiful ballpark a total of ten (10) major awards in its first ten seasons of existence in the arena District of downtown Columbus.

