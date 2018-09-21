Cheers to Winter Brewfest at Fifth Third Field

September 21, 2018 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release





Tap the kegs, pop the cans and get ready to experience one of the biggest winter events of the year-the 5th Annual Winter Brewfest. This premiere outdoor event is set for Saturday, January 19 at Fifth Third Field. To add even more revelry, the outdoor event will take place during the CCM/ECHL All-Star Weekend presented by ProMedica.

This year's All-Star Winter Brewfest is presented by Lexus of Toledo and 104.7 WIOT and will showcase pours from more than 50 breweries from around the country.

Fifth Third Field's unique setting adds an element of fun for beer beginners and enthusiasts to sample the liquid offerings from the more than 250 craft beers and ciders. Rounding out the All-Star Winter Brewfest experience is music, food and a souvenir sample cup.

TICKETS ALL-STAR WINTER BREWFEST: $35 ADVANCE / $45 DAY OF EVENT

(Designated driver tickets are available for $25 and include an all-you-can-eat buffet.)

What you get:

- 15 taste tickets, each good for a 3-ounce beer sample

- A Winter Brewfest souvenir sample cup

- Access to on-field tasting stations

- Food and additional taste tickets will be available for purchase on main concourse

VIP ALL-STAR WINTER BREWFEST: $55 - BUY TICKETS

(NOTE: VIP tickets are limited and have sold out in advance every year.)

What you get:

- 20 taste tickets, each good for a 3-ounce beer sample

- VIP beer sampling from 4 to 8 p.m. (Use gate at Washington/Huron)

- Early entry at 4 p.m. for first access to the more than 100 craft beers on the concourse.

- Access to exclusive, limited and rare craft beer in the VIP area.

- An all-you-can-eat buffet

- Live music in multiple VIP spaces

- All-Access pass to the VIP spaces, general admission areas and on field tasting opportunities

