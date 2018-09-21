Brubaker Named Pirates Minor League Pitcher of the Year

INDIANAPOLIS - The Pittsburgh Pirates today named right-hander J.T. Brubaker as their Minor League Pitcher of the Year in an on-field ceremony at PNC Park.

Brubaker produced a 10-6 record, 2.81 ERA (48 ER/154.0 IP) and 131 strikeouts in 28 starts between Double-A Altoona and Indianapolis, ranking first in ERA and second in wins among Pirates farmhands. He began his 2018 campaign with the Curve, where he went 2-2 with a 1.80 ERA (7 ER/35.0 IP) in six starts. The Springfield, Ohio native was then promoted to Indy on May 10 and tossed 6.0 shutout innings in a win that evening in Louisville. In 22 outings for the Tribe, Brubaker went 8-4 with a 3.10 ERA (41 ER/119.0 IP). He struck out a season-high eight batters five times - twice with Altoona and three times with Indy - all against Cleveland Indians affiliates.

The 24-year-old was at his best with the Tribe toward the finish line. In consecutive outings spanning the end of July and early August, he surrendered just one run in 15.0 innings of work en route to being named International League Pitcher of the Week. He registered a 1.01 ERA (3 ER/26.2 IP) in five August starts combined, the seventh-lowest monthly mark by a Tribe pitcher since 2005 (minimum 25.0 IP).

The four-year pro recorded career bests in starts (28), innings (154.0), ERA (2.81) and strikeouts (131).

He was selected by Pittsburgh in the sixth round (187th overall) of the 2015 MLB June Amateur Draft out of the University of Akron.

