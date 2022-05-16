Columbia Fireflies Homestand Preview: May 17-22

May 16, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies return home to Segra Park for a six-game series against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans after their last road trip with the Augusta GreenJackets. The Fireflies record sits at 11-22 coming into the series.

This is the second time the Fireflies and Pelicans have met this season. Myrtle Beach took five or six games in a series April 24-30 at TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Stadium.

Tuesday, May 17: Fireflies vs Pelicans: 7:05 pm

Wednesday, May 18: Fireflies vs Pelicans: 12:05 pm

Thursday, May 19: Fireflies vs Pelicans: 7:05 pm

Friday, May 20: Fireflies vs Pelicans: 7:05 pm

Saturday, May 21: Fireflies vs Pelicans: 6:05 pm

Sunday, May 22: Fireflies vs Pelicans: 5:05 pm

The Pelicans enter the series with the best record in the league, a 22-11 mark. The Pelicans have three of the Cubs top seven prospects on their roster, including outfielder Pete Crowe-Armstrong, who has led the Pelicans charge offensively. Crowe-Armstrong has a team-best .373 batting average, four homers, eight stolen bases and 24 runs scored as of Friday. Another top prospect, Kevin Alcantara, leads the team with 22 RBI.

MILLER LITE $2 TUESDAY: Stop by Segra Park Tuesday evening for one of our favorite promotions, coming back again for 2022. Enjoy $2 hot dogs, popcorn, fountain sodas and 12 oz cans of Miller Lite as the Fireflies open up a new series.

WHITE CLAW WEDNESDAY: The Fireflies are bringing back a special Wednesday tradition to get fans over the hump day blues! Wednesday, all 16 oz White Claw Seltzers are available at the ballpark for only $5.

BUDWEISER THIRSTY THURSDAY: It's always a beautiful night at Segra Park when you can get half-priced draft beer and fountain sodas. It's even better when you can purchase $2 Bud Lights at the Budweiser Bow Tie Bar. Of course, this Thursday, that's not all that will happen at the Budweiser Bow Tie Bar, make sure to head over early as we'll be hosting a Disney Trivia night where the winners will take home some Fireflies prize packs!

STAND UP TO CANCER NIGHT: The Fireflies are trying to help raise awareness and funds for cancer research during their Budweiser Thirsty Thursday contest with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. Fans will be able to fill out a Stand-Up to Cancer placard and Columbia will recognize a warrior of the inning each inning of the game.

COPA DE LA DIVERSÍON WEEKEND PRESENTED BY SOUTHERN SMALL BATCH: This weekend Los Chicharrones de Columbia will take on Los Pelicanos de Myrtle Beach in a Fun-for-All weekend at the ballpark. Copa de la Diversíon Weekend celebrates the contributions Latin baseball players make to our game and encourages the Midlands' LatinX community to come out to the ballpark in an environment made to remind them of baseball games back home! The weekend will include a soccer ball giveaway, a fireworks show and a Sunday Funday, all courtesy of Southern Small Batch pork rinds!

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.