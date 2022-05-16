First Former Fireflies Player Makes MLB Debut in 2022

COLUMBIA, SC - Last night, 2017 and 2019 Columbia Fireflies player Colin Holderman, made his Major League Baseball debut, spinning a scoreless ninth inning for the New York Mets in an 8-7 loss to the Seattle Mariners. Holderman is the 15th former Columbia player to climb the ladder to the show and the first of the 2022 campaign. The last Fireflies player to make his debut was Thomas Szapucki, who did so June 30, 2021.

The Mets were trailing 8-5 in the top of the ninth when the righty entered the game. After allowing a lead-off single to Ty France, he fanned J.P Crawford and induced a pop-out to Jesse Winker to keep the Mariners off the scoreboard. Next, a Julio Rodriguez ground ball found its way through to left before he forced Eugenio Suarez to pop out to end the inning.

The Mets recorded four hits and scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the ninth, but fell a run short of completing the rally at Citi Field.

Holderman spent parts of 2017 and 2019 with the Fireflies. In 2017, he made seven starts, finishing 2-3 with a 4.94 ERA in the South Atlantic League. He missed the 2018 season then spent significant time in Columbia again in 2019. The 26-year-old pitched in 13 games (12 starts) in 2019, tallying 55 innings while punching out 41 batters. In 2019, Holderman kept a 4.09 ERA to pair with his 3-2 record.

