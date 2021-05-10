Columbia Fireflies Homestand Preview: May 11-16

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Fireflies welcome the Charleston RiverDogs to Segra Park for a six-game series May 11-16.

This will be the first time these two teams will meet this year, but they will play a total of 36 games against each other in 2021.

Tuesday, May 11: Fireflies vs RiverDogs: 7:05 pm

Wednesday, May 12: Fireflies vs RiverDogs: 7:05 pm

Thursday, May 13: Fireflies vs RiverDogs: 7:05 pm

Friday, May 14: Fireflies vs RiverDogs: 7:05 pm

Saturday, May 15: Fireflies vs RiverDogs: 6:35 pm

Sunday, May 16: Fireflies vs RiverDogs: 5:05 pm

The RiverDogs faced off against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans for their first series of the season and jumped out to win the first three games to claim the South Division lead out of the gate. The Riverdogs are stocked with five of Tampa Bay's top 30 prospects, according to MLB.com. Cole Wilcox is the team's top-ranked prospect, and the 10th-best prospect In the Ray's system. The pitcher touches 100 MPH with his fastball. The team also boasts Tampa's 14th-best prospect, Heriberto Hernandez, a catcher who was acquired by the Rays when they sent Nate Lowe to the Texas Rangers in December.

OPENING NIGHT: Opening night will have a host of promotions this year, beginning with a 2021 Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Columbia Metropolitan Airport. The magnet schedule will be distributed to all fans who attend a game during Opening Week. As fans walk-up to the ballpark, they'll pass live music from the Dick Goodwin Band, who will be performing outside of the main gates. After fans walk through the main gates, they'll be able to celebrate a Miller Lite $2 Tuesday. Fans will be able to purchase $2 hot dogs, popcorn, 24 oz fountain soda or 12 oz cans of Miller Lite at concession stands all night long.

TRASH THE POOP WAG-ALONG WEDNESDAY: Trash the Poop Wag-Along Wednesday is back! Fans with Bojangles Berm tickets can bring their dogs to the park for free. Fans must fill out waivers for their dogs at the gate and dogs must have valid rabies vaccination tags on their collars and remain on a leash at all times. Poop bags will be provided at guest services. K9 Club members will receive a Mason dog tag for their dog that will gain them entry with a waiver on file for the entire season and their dog will receive treats at the game.

WHITE CLAW WEDNESDAY: Wednesday just got more exciting at Segra Park. If you can't wait until Thirsty Thursday to take advantage of drink specials at the ballpark, then White Claw Wednesday is the night for you. Every Wednesday game at Segra Park will feature $5 White Claws available at concession stands.

BUDWEISER THIRSTY THURSDAY: You'll want to get to Segra Park right when the gates open at 5:30 each Thursday so you can start celebrating with the Fireflies. All evening long fans will be able to purchase $2 Bud Light pints at the Budweiser Bowtie Bar and throughout the park, fans can gran half-priced draft beer and fountain sodas.

WE ARE FIREFLIES CELEBRATION: It's been a long time since we were able to play baseball at Segra Park, and Columbia Fireflies baseball starts with the Midlands community. To say thank you to all of our fans and to celebrate Fireflies baseball being back, we are auctioning off special, game-worn "We Are Fireflies" jerseys featuring the names of the Columbia Fireflies family in the community. The jersey auction will run through the sixth inning of the game, and all proceeds from the jersey sales will help benefit "Homeless No More," a non-profit organization based in Columbia whose mission is to eradicate family homelessness.

Fans will have one final chance to claim their 2021 magnet schedule Sunday when the Fireflies wrap up their series against the Charleston RiverDogs. After the game Sunday at 5:05 pm, the Fireflies won't return home until May 25 when the GreenJackets come to Segra Park for a six-game set.

