Woodpeckers Announce Andrew Chapman as Broadcaster for 2021 Season

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers announced today that Andrew Chapman will serve as the club's new Broadcasting and Communications Coordinator and "Voice of the Woodpeckers" for the 2021 season.

Originally from Stockton, California, Chapman joins the Astros organization after serving as the Broadcast and Media Coordinator of the Jackson Generals in 2020. Prior to his stint in Tennessee, Chapman was the Broadcast and Media Assistant for the Biloxi Shuckers (2019) and the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (2018).

"I could not be more excited to call Fayetteville my new home and celebrate the long-awaited return of baseball to Segra Stadium with Woodpeckers fans" shared Chapman. "I'm greatly honored to sit in the broadcast chair on May 11th to call the action and tell the stories of the future stars of the Houston Astros. Let's enjoy a summer full of baseball!"

A graduate of Arizona State University, Chapman earned his degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism. While at ASU, he called Sun Devil football, men's and women's basketball, women's soccer, baseball and softball for The Blaze student radio station and PAC-12 Digital Networks.

In his new role, Chapman will provide the play-by-play duties for all 120 Woodpeckers games, both at home and on the road, streaming on FayettevilleWoodpeckers.com and on MiLB.tv.

The Woodpeckers, the Class A affiliate of the Houston Astros, open up their second season at Segra Stadium on Tuesday, May 11th versus the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. A full schedule for the 2021 season is available at www.FayettevilleWoodpeckers.com

Season tickets and half-season ticket packages are now on sale for the 2021 season. For more information, please contact the Woodpeckers office at 910-339-1989 or visit www.fayettevillewoodpeckers.com.

