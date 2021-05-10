MercyMe to Play June 5th Concert at the Joe

CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Charleston RiverDogs and Rush Concerts are excited to welcome MercyMe to Charleston, announcing on Monday plans for a concert at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park on Saturday, June 5th. MercyMe is a Grammy-nominated American contemporary Christian band and the winner of eight Dove Awards since its inception in Edmond, Oklahoma in 1994. The opening act for the show is Micah Tyler.

MercyMe has produced nine studio albums and had seven different singles reach number one on the Billboard Christian Songs chart. Some of their most notable hits include "I Can Only Imagine", "Word of God Speak", "Shake", and their most recent No.1 single from 2017 album Lifer, "Even If".

"The RiverDogs are thrilled to be hosting MercyMe on their "Live and Outside Tour" at The Joe this summer," said RiverDogs President and General Manager Dave Echols. "People in Charleston know that The Joe is a great place to catch a ballgame, but we are always excited when we are presented the opportunity to host events like this when the team is on the road. Hosting an act the quality of MercyMe at our venue will certainly fortify our efforts to be a year-round entertainment destination in Charleston."

Tickets for the seating bowl will be $35, field seating is $40 and suite tickets are $75. The show will allow a maximum of 3,000 guests. Pod seating will be implemented for on-field seats while the seating bowl will be general admission with social-distancing enforced. All tickets can be purchased online at MercyMe.org or at rushconcerts.com. Tickets to the show are on sale now.

"We are so, so excited to tour again for the first time in over a year," said MercyMe lead singer Bart Millard. "We're counting down the days until we can see fans again and sing in front of a live audience!"

The June 5th concert will start at 7:00 p.m. with gates scheduled to open at 6:00 p.m. Parking at The Joe will be $10 per vehicle. All Covid-19 protocols in place for RiverDogs games will apply for the concert.

The June 5th concert will start at 7:00 p.m. with gates scheduled to open at 6:00 p.m. Parking at The Joe will be $10 per vehicle. All Covid-19 protocols in place for RiverDogs games will apply for the concert.



