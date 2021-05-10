SRP Park/GreenJackets to Host Job Fair

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: SRP Park and the Augusta GreenJackets are looking to finalize our gameday employee lineup for 2021. Join us on Tuesday, May 11th for an in-person job fair for seasonal positions starting immediately. Whether this is your first job (must be at least 16) or you're looking for some summer funds, we have the spot for you.

The GreenJackets will be holding in-person interviews following Covid Protocol standards to protect our managers and candidates. Interested candidates are invited to come to SRP Park on Tuesday, May 11th from 4:00pm-7:00pm and enter through the WOW! Club Entrance (by Rio Cantina) on Center Avenue.

Candidates must be 16 years of age to apply, must be able to pass a background check, and must be able to work all home games and additional events as needed.

"With the excitement of the 2021 season underway, we are looking for gameday staff to come on board and be a part of the fun this season," stated Tom Denlinger Vice President. "From the moment fans enter the gates, our game day staff makes an immediate impact offering our fans a safe and memorable experience all year long."

We are looking to fill the following positions for applicants:

Box Office Service and Cashiers Facilities and Grounds Crew

Cleaning Crew Security

Retail Clerks and Cashiers Game Day Entertainment Staff

Guest Services Videoboard Operators

Ushers Camera and Sound Crew

Ticket Takers Kid's Playground Attendants

Cash Room Attendants Cashiers

Parking Lot Attendants Cooks

Line Managers Wait Staff

Suite Services Bartenders

Stand Managers Expeditors

A positive, friendly attitude is essential. No calls please. Previous employees need not apply.

