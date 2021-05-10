Down East Wood Ducks Homestand Highlights

Kinston, N.C. - The Down East Wood Ducks (6-0) return to Grainger Stadium, Tuesday May 11th, for their first home game in 612 days! Down East currently sits atop the Low-A East Central Division in sole possession of first place.

The Wood Ducks will face the Carolina Mudcats in a six-game series beginning Tuesday, May 11th at 7:00 p.m. followed by 7:00 p.m. games Wednesday - Friday. Saturday's game will start at 6:00 p.m. and Sunday's first pitch is set for 1:00 p.m.

Fans can still purchase tickets for the month of May on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Mon-Fri - 9am -5pm). Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook so you don't miss anything!

Game-by-game highlights of the homestand:

Tuesday, May 11 vs. Carolina Mudcats - 7:00 p.m. ET - Tribute Tuesday

Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Bojangle's Post-game Fireworks presented by Bojangle's

Wednesday, May 12 vs. Carolina Mudcats - 7:00 p.m. ET - Winning Wednesday

Presented by Lenoir Community College Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Bojangle's

Thursday, May 13 vs. Carolina Mudcats - 7:00 p.m. ET - Thirsty Thursday

Presented by Natural Light Dollar beer until the seventh inning Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Bojangle's

Friday, May 14 vs. Carolina Mudcats - 7:00 p.m. ET - Mother Earth Friday

Presented by Mother Earth Brewing Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Bojangle's

Saturday, May 15 vs. Carolina Mudcats - 6:00 p.m. ET - Pepsi Saturday

Green DEWD and Mt. Dew Jersey presented by Pepsi (First 1,000) Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Bojangle's

Sunday, May 16 vs. Carolina Mudcats - 1:00 p.m. ET - Dogs & Dogs Sunday

Presented by Riverbank Animal Hospital & Friendly Mart Food Stores Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Bojangle's

*Gates will open one hour before each game*

