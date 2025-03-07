Colton Watkinson Is Leading by Example in Return from Injury

March 7, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Albany FireWolves News Release









Albany FireWolves Captain Colton Watkinson

(Albany FireWolves) Albany FireWolves Captain Colton Watkinson(Albany FireWolves)

ALBANY, NY - After missing several games to injury, Albany FireWolves Captain Colton Watkinson is back in the lineup and performing back to his usual self.

Watkinson is a seven year veteran in the National Lacrosse League (NLL) and is regarded as one of the top transition players in the league. His ability to contribute both on the offensive and defensive sides of the floor make him a reliable Swiss-Army Knife type of player. The Burlington, ON native has amassed over 90 points in his NLL career along with 408 loose balls and 81 caused turnovers to his name.

Despite battling injury this season, Watkinson has been able to return to the floor for Albany to cause 11 turnovers, scoop up 31 loose balls, and score 2 goals during the 2024-25 season.

Watkinson was motivated by watching his teammates each week and used it as fuel to get himself healthy in order to suit up again as he returned in the FireWolves' game against Ottawa.

"It's tough watching your guys out there and obviously seeing the outcome," said Watkinson. "Not one guy is going to change (the outcome) individually, it's a collection of us. It's always hard not being able to contribute to the group, so that was a tough thing to go through for me."

The best part for Watkinson coming back from injury has been spending time with his teammates.

"It's been good being back in the locker room and being able to travel with the guys," said Watkinson. "My body is feeling better week-by-week and getting back is always a tough thing and just adjusting to the pace of play."

Despite coming off another loss, Watkinson has full confidence in his team coming down the home stretch of regular season games.

"I really do think we are playing well," said Watkinson. "I think there are some things that we need to tighten up. We have been taking a lot of penalties and I think that has something that has been hurting us the last two games. We just have to look to tighten up those things and start getting some tallies back in the win column."

While Watkinson and the rest of the FireWolves are not content with their current record, he will not let his circumstances define his outcomes.

"It's always the same mindset: focus on the game in front of you," said Watkinson. "At the end of the day if you let your record reflect where you are in the standings, sometimes other teams can contribute to getting to where you want to go or not, so control the controllables."

Watch the FireWolves captain battle for another win against the Philadelphia Wings tomorrow at 7 pm. The game will be available to watch on ESPN+, TSN+, NLL+, and locally on MY4.

Join the FireWolves for their next home game on Saturday, March 15 at MVP Arena against the Georgia Swarm for Marvel Super Hero Night.

Get tickets now for Marvel Super Hero Night! The first 3,000 fans will receive a FireWolves themed Marvel comic book. UAlbany alumni and Tewaaraton winners Lyle Thompson and Miles Thompson will return to the Capital Region as they suit up for the Swarm in this exciting matchup. Fans can take advantage of the best ticket prices around starting at $15.96! For more information regarding tickets, visit www.albanyfirewolves.com or call/text the FireWolves front office at 518-675-8678 to avoid fees.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from March 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.