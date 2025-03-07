Player Transactions

March 7, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release







The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Bennett Smith on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Riley Isaacs on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Randy Staats on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Practice Player Christian Watts on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Dan Coates on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Tyler Halls on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The San Diego Seals have placed Matt Wright and Zack Deaken on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Jesse Gamble and Ryan Benesch on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The San Diego Seals have released James Reilly from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Player Justin Sykes on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The San Diego Seals have placed Jacob Power on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The San Diego Seals have released Ty Thompson from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have signed Ty Thompson to the Practice Player List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Matt Beers on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Tyson Kirkness on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from March 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.