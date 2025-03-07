Game Day Preview - Warriors at Seals
March 7, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Vancouver Warriors News Release
MATCHUP INFO
- Tonight marks the second and final meeting between the Warriors and Seals this season.
- The Warriors have an 4-8 all-time record against San Diego, including a 2-4 record on the road.
QUICK NUMBERS
- Owen Grant is third in the NLL in blocked shots (19).
- Alec Stathakis is third in the NLL in faceoff percentage (61.7%), minimum 200 attempts.
- The Warriors are allowing 9.7 goals/game, the best mark in the NLL.
PLAYER TO WATCH - VANCOUVER
Aden Walsh
- Walsh enters Friday night's game second in the NLL in goals-against average (9.56) and was a critical component of the Warriors' 11-9 victory over San Diego on January 10 at Rogers arena, making 45 saves.
PLAYER TO WATCH - SAN DIEGO
Rob Hellyer
- The Lions Head, ON native leads the Seals in scoring with 48 points (19-29-48) in 11 games so far this season, and has recorded at least four points in all but two contests this season. His last time out saw him put up four assists as San Diego fell to Buffalo 13-12.
UPCOMING GAMES
- Friday, March 14 vs Toronto Rock
- Saturday, March 22 vs Georgia Swarm
- Saturday, March 29 at Buffalo Bandits
WARRIORS AT SEALS
Vancouver San Diego
10.1 GF/Game 11.1
9.7 GA/Game 11.5
48.5 Shots/Game 47.8
13.2 PIM/Game 13.0
WHERE TO WATCH
- TSN+
- NLL+
- ESPN+
