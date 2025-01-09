Colorado Rapids 2 Sign Rapids Academy Forward Rogelio Garcia

January 9, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - Colorado Rapids 2 have signed Rapids Academy forward Rogelio Garcia to an MLS NEXT Pro contract for the 2025 season, the club announced today. With this signing, Garcia becomes the fourth Rapids Academy product to have signed a Rapids 2 contract since the team's first year in the league in 2022.

"Rogelio's achievements at both the club and international level over the past year have earned him the opportunity to sign his first professional contract with Rapids 2," said Brian Crookham, Director of Player Personnel. "We are excited to take this next step with him as he moves through our player pathway."

Garcia, 16, joined the Rapids Academy ahead of the 2023-24 MLS NEXT season after spending his youth career with OKC Energy. During his first season with the club, Garcia played for the Rapids Academy U-17 side, assisting the team to a spot in the 2023-24 MLS NEXT Cup after finishing as the runner-up in the MLS NEXT Pro Pathway Western Conference. During his time with the team, Garcia scored nine goals and added 15 assists in his 1,450 minutes on the pitch.

In addition to his time with the U-17s, Garcia also earned the opportunity to train and play with the club's MLS NEXT Pro side Rapids 2 for the 2024 season. The midfielder scored three goals and added one assist to round out his first year as a professional.

At the international level, Garcia was selected to the Mexican U-17 National Team twice in 2024, playing in both the 4Nations Tournament in Duisburg, Germany, and a set of three international friendlies in San Jose, Costa Rica. Garcia has made four appearances for Mexico since his debut on September 4, 2024, against England.

TRANSACTION: Colorado Rapids 2 sign Rapids Academy forward Rogelio Garcia on January 9, 2025.

Rogelio Garcia

Pronunciation: ROW-hell-ee-oh

Position: Forward

Height: 5'5

Weight: 133

Birthdate: April 30, 2008

Birthplace: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Nationality: United States, Mexico

