Huntsville City Football Club Announces 2025 Preseason Schedule

January 9, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville City Football Club News Release







Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club announced today its preseason schedule for 2025, which includes six preseason matches through March 1, with four being played in Huntsville, one in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., and one in Austin, Texas. The team will begin preseason training on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at the Loretta P. Spencer Sports Complex at John Hunt Park.

Huntsville City FC will host matches against nine-time NAIA national champions Lindsey Wilson College, University of Alabama at Huntsville (NCAA), and Birmingham Legion (USL Championship) at the Loretta P. Spencer Sports Complex (2151 Jaycee Way, Huntsville, AL 35801) and Chattanooga Red Wolves (USL League One) at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium.

All matches at the Loretta P. Spencer Sports Complex will be open to the public. $10 single-game tickets and $22.50 three-game ticket bundles can be purchased. Also, the match on March 1 against Chattanooga Red Wolves at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium will be open to all season ticket members for free.

Additionally, the Boys in Blue will play preseason matches against Colorado Rapids 2 (MLS NEXT Pro) in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. and Austin FC II (MLS NEXT Pro) in Austin, Texas.

Details regarding the regular season schedule will be unveiled in the coming weeks.Huntsville City FC 2025 season tickets are now on sale to the public by visiting MLSNextPro.com/HuntsvilleCityFC/Tickets or by calling 256-864-6426, ext. 2.

HUNTSVILLE CITY FC PRESEASON CALENDAR:

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME TICKETS

Jan. 25 Lindsey Wilson College Men's Varsity Soccer Team Loretta P. Spencer Sports Complex, 2151 Jaycee Way, Huntsville, AL 35801 2 p.m. CT (media availability following match) Click here

Feb. 8 Colorado Rapids 2 Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. 12 p.m. CT

Feb. 15 Austin FC II Austin, Texas 2 p.m. CT

Feb. 19 University of Alabama at Huntsville Men's Varsity Soccer Team Loretta P. Spencer Sports Complex, 2151 Jaycee Way, Huntsville, AL 35801 6 p.m. CT (media availability following match) Click here

Feb. 22 Birmingham Legion Loretta P. Spencer Sports Complex, 2151 Jaycee Way, Huntsville, AL 35801 2 p.m. CT (media availability following match) Click here

March 1 Chattanooga Red Wolves* Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium 1 p.m. CT (media availability following match)

* Denotes a season ticket member exclusive match

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from January 9, 2025

Huntsville City Football Club Announces 2025 Preseason Schedule - Huntsville City Football Club

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.