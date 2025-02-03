Colorado Rapids 2 Announce 2025 Preseason Training Camp Schedule and Roster

February 3, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. -  Colorado Rapids 2 announced today their preseason schedule ahead of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season.

The Rapids 2 squad reported for preseason on January 15 before beginning health and fitness testing the following day at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park. Following two weeks of preseason prep at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park, the team will head down to Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, where they will begin the second phase of their preseason training from February 3-15. During their time in Florida, Rapids 2 will take part in three closed-door friendlies, including matches against MLS NEXT Pro sides Huntsville City FC and Inter Miami CF II and USL League One side FC Naples.

Following their return from Florida, Rapids 2 will compete in two additional friendlies against local USL Championship team Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and University of Denver Men's Soccer.

COLORADO RAPIDS 2 2025 PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Subject to change; all games are closed-door friendlies.

Feb. 8 - Huntsville City FC

Feb. 12 - FC Naples

Feb. 15 - Inter Miami CF II

Feb. 22 - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

March 2 - University of Denver

Player availability will vary throughout preseason due to player movement, scheduling matters, international duty, or injuries.

COLORADO RAPIDS 2 PRESEASON TRAINING CAMP ROSTER - AS OF FEBRUARY 3, 2025:

GOALKEEPERS: Trialist 1, Trialist 2, Trialist 3

DEFENDERS: Miguel Alvarado (Rapids Academy), Josh Belluz, Jaden Chan Tack (Rapids Academy), Steve Flores, Charlie Harper, Matthew Senanou, Vincent Rinaldi (Rapids Academy)

MIDFIELDERS: Josh Copeland, Philip Pak (Rapids Academy), Malik Pinto, Luka Rosic (Rapids Academy), Maxwell Simpson (Rapids Academy), Noah Strellnauer (Rapids Academy), Landon Strohmeyer (Rapids Academy)

FORWARDS: Andre Erickson (Rapids Academy), Antony García, Colton Swan (Rapids Academy), Sydney Wathuta, Trialist 4, Trialist 5, Trialist 6

