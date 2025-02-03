Sporting KC II Announces Schedule and Roster for the 2025 Preseason Presented by Central Bank

February 3, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II News Release







Sporting Kansas City II announced today the club's schedule and roster for the 2025 preseason presented by Central Bank as the club prepares for a fourth season in MLS NEXT Pro.

Head coach Istvan Urbanyi, in his first season at the helm of Sporting KC II, leads his group into a month-long preseason before the start of the MLS NEXT Pro regular season on March 8. Joined by assistant coach Ike Opara in his fourth season, Urbanyi's squad will train at Swope Soccer Village in preparation for both the regular season as well as the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

The 2025 preseason roster consists of 2024 SKC II returnees Medgy Alexandre, Nati Clarke and Maouloune Goumballe. Homegrown midfielder Cielo Tschantret will join SKC II's preseason upon Sporting Kansas City's return from the Coachella Valley Invitational in Palm Springs, California on Feb. 12. The four professional players will train alongside talented trialists and up-and-coming SKC Academy players as the 2025 roster takes shape.

Sporting KC II Players Under Contract (as of Feb. 3, 2025)

First Name Last Name

Medgy Alexandre

Nati Clarke

Maouloune Goumballe

Cielo Tschantret

Sporting KC II Preseason Trialists (as of Feb. 3, 2025)

First Name Last Name

Tye Barton

Abdul Binate

Dyson Clapier

Jackson Hyun Kim

Isaac Johnson

Luka Kozomara

Pierre Lurot

Gael Quintero

Anthony Samways

Johnny Sesay

Beckham Uderitz

Kuzri Wan Kamal

Terron Williams

Shae Wirt

David Zavala

Sporting KC Academy Players invited to Sporting KC II Preseason (as of Feb. 3, 2025)

First Name Last Name

Luis Cruz-Ayala

Carter Derksen

Shane Donovan

Brenden Mikuliza

Kael Taylor

Nate Young

For a third straight year, Sporting KC II begins preseason with a closed-door friendly against 2024 USL League One Champions Union Omaha at Swope Soccer Village in Kansas City, Mo. on Feb. 8th. The group will then host Cowley College on Feb. 15 and Central Methodist University on Feb. 22.

SKC II's penultimate preseason match pits them up against Rockhurst University on Feb. 26 at 4 p.m. CT before the squad concludes their exhibition schedule against the Kansas City Roo's Men's Soccer Team, fresh off their run to the NCAA Tournament Third Round, on March 1.

The regular season begins a week later on March 8 with a road test against Houston Dynamo 2 at SaberCats Stadium at 7:30 p.m. CT. Sporting KC II will then host St. Louis CITY2 in the club's 2025 MLS NEXT Pro home opener at Children's Mercy Victory Field on March 14 at 6 p.m. CT. Tickets for all SKC II matches can be purchased at SeatGeek.com for just $10.

Sporting KC 2025 Preseason Schedule (subject to change)

Date Time (CT) Opponent Location

Saturday, Feb. 8 1 p.m. Union Omaha (USL League One) Kansas City, Mo.

Saturday, Feb. 15 2 p.m. Cowley College (Jayhawk Conference) Kansas City, Mo.

Saturday, Feb. 22 1 p.m. Central Methodist University (Heart of America Athletic Conference) Kansas City, Mo.

Wednesday, Feb. 26 4 p.m. Rockhurst University (Great Lakes Valley Conference) Kansas City, Mo.

Saturday, March 1 1 p.m. Kansas City Roos (Summit League) Kansas City, Mo.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from February 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.