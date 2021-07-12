Colorado Adds Defenseman Rob Hamilton

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed defenseman Rob Hamilton to a two-year AHL contract through the 2022-23 season. Hamilton has posted 13 goals and 49 assists in 161 career AHL contests with the Stockton Heat, Laval Rocket and Springfield Thunderbirds. In addition, the 27-year-old has also generated 17 points in 41 ECHL games with the Manchester Monarchs.

Hamilton spent the past three seasons with the Heat, including a 2018-19 campaign that saw the Calgary, Alberta native lead all Stockton defensemen in points (29) and assists (22), while finishing tied for first among the team's blueliners in goals (7). He would also generate seven multi-point efforts, posting three points on two different occasions.

A graduate of the University of Vermont, Hamilton posted 12 goals and 39 assists in 119 NCAA contests with the Catamounts, including a career-high 10 goals, 11 assists and 21 points during his senior season. Prior to joining the college ranks, the 6-foot, 195-pound defenseman spent two seasons at the junior level with the Okotoks Oilers where he would collect 62 points in 161 games.

The Colorado Eagles will kick off the home portion of the 2021-22 regular season schedule on Friday, October 22nd, with the Budweiser Events Center now open to 100% fan capacity.

