Bridgeport Islanders Partial and Flex Ticket Plans on Sale Now
July 12, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, announced today that partial and flex ticket plans for the 2021-22 season are on sale now.
Fans who cannot commit to a full-season ticket membership or dates in advance can still lock in discounted rates for up to 20 games this season.
20-game partial ticket plan
- Dedicated team representative will help you choose your favorite seats and preferred games once the 2021-22 regular-season schedule is released
- Availability to sit behind each goal, at center ice, or anywhere in between
Flex ticket plans
- Reserve your seats ahead of time or on game day
- Availability to sit behind each goal, at center ice, or anywhere in between
- With no specific seats, you'll have to opportunity to try different locations each game
For partial plans and flex ticket pricing, please click here. Reserve a package today by calling an Islanders' representative at 203-579-5230 or by filling out this online form.
2021-22 Guaranteed Home Dates
Saturday, Oct. 23 (Home opener)
Sunday, Nov. 21
Saturday, Jan. 8
Sunday, Jan. 9
Saturday, Feb. 26
Saturday, Mar. 19
Connect with the Bridgeport Islanders
The Bridgeport Islanders are proud to introduce their new social media handles on Facebook (@AHLIslanders), Twitter (@AHLIslanders) and Instagram (@AHLIslanders). The team can be reached by phone at 203-345-2300.
