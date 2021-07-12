Bridgeport Islanders Partial and Flex Ticket Plans on Sale Now

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, announced today that partial and flex ticket plans for the 2021-22 season are on sale now.

Fans who cannot commit to a full-season ticket membership or dates in advance can still lock in discounted rates for up to 20 games this season.

20-game partial ticket plan

- Dedicated team representative will help you choose your favorite seats and preferred games once the 2021-22 regular-season schedule is released

- Availability to sit behind each goal, at center ice, or anywhere in between

Flex ticket plans

- Reserve your seats ahead of time or on game day

- Availability to sit behind each goal, at center ice, or anywhere in between

- With no specific seats, you'll have to opportunity to try different locations each game

For partial plans and flex ticket pricing, please click here. Reserve a package today by calling an Islanders' representative at 203-579-5230 or by filling out this online form.

2021-22 Guaranteed Home Dates

Saturday, Oct. 23 (Home opener)

Sunday, Nov. 21

Saturday, Jan. 8

Sunday, Jan. 9

Saturday, Feb. 26

Saturday, Mar. 19

Connect with the Bridgeport Islanders

The Bridgeport Islanders are proud to introduce their new social media handles on Facebook (@AHLIslanders), Twitter (@AHLIslanders) and Instagram (@AHLIslanders). The team can be reached by phone at 203-345-2300.

