Admirals to Unveil New 3rd Jersey July 15

July 12, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team will unveil a new third jersey at a free event this Thursday, July 15th from 5:30 to 7:30 pm at Panther Arena. The event will be the first for the Ads since March 11, 2020.

The 3rd jersey reveal will take place during a program that is scheduled to begin at 6:15 pm on the floor of the arena. In addition, the team will drop their 2019-20 AHL Regular Season Championship Banner with the help of team Head Coach Karl Taylor and Assistant Coaches Scott Ford and Greg Rallo.

The event will feature interactive games, merchandise with the new 3rd jersey logo, and the opportunity for fans to take a look at season ticket locations for the 2021-22 season. In addition, food will be available for purchase.

The Admirals home opener for next season will be on Saturday, October 16th at Panther Arena. The opponent and time will be set when the AHL schedule is released later this summer.

Individual tickets will go on sale at a future date, but full and half season tickets, flex plans, and groups for the 2021-22 campaign are on sale now starting for as low as $144. For more information fans should call the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550 or visit www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.