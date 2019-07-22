Colin Simpson Named Player of the Week

July 22, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Grand Junction Rockies News Release





Today, Minor League Baseball announced that Grand Junction Rockies utility player Colin Simpson has been named the Pioneer League Player Of The Week for the week of July 15-21.

In five games, he went 8-21 hitting .381 with a double, two triples, two home runs, and 10 RBI.

He is the third Grand Junction Rockies' player to receive this award in 2019 along with Max George and Christian Koss.

Tonight, Grand Junction starts a three-game series on the road in Ogden. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m. The Rox return home for a three-game series against the Rocky Mountain Vibes on July 25th.

