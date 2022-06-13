Coleman Crow Earns Second Pitcher of the Week Award

The Rocket City Trash Pandas are pleased to announce that, for the second time in four weeks, starting pitcher Coleman Crow has been named Southern League Pitcher of the Week, this time for the period ending on Sunday, June 12.

The award gives the Trash Pandas their fourth Southern League Pitcher of the Week winner in the 2022 season after Brett Kerry took home the award for the week ending on April 17, Chase Silseth earned the honors the next week on April 24, and Crow claimed his first honor on May 22. The weekly accolade is the fifth overall this season for Rocket City, with Trey Cabbage also earning Player of the Week honors on May 1.

Crow made one start last week and was brilliant, throwing seven scoreless outings with just three hits against and no walks while striking out seven to earn his fourth win of the season in an 8-0 victory over the Mississippi Braves on Saturday, June 11 at Toyota Field.

For the season, Crow is 4-2 with a 3.06 ERA and 56 strikeouts over 53.0 innings spanning 10 starts. He has been especially sharp to start the month of June, going 2-0 with a 0.69 ERA, allowing just one run over 13 innings while striking out 13 in his first two starts of the month. This comes after a strong May where he was 2-0 with a 2.01 ERA in four starts. He has allowed no more than one earned run in each of his last five starts.

Crow began his professional career last season with Low-A Inland Empire and was 4-3 with a 4.19 ERA in 13 games (10 starts) for the 66ers. He made his Double-A debut for Rocket City in the home opener at Toyota Field on April 12, 2022.

The Los Angeles Angels' 28th round selection in the 2019 draft, Crow was selected by the Angels out of Pike County High School in Zebulon, Georgia. He originally committed to Kennesaw State but chose to sign with the Angels and begin his professional career. MLB.com currently ranks Crow as the number 20 prospect in the Angels organization.

The first-place Trash Pandas (34-23) continue their 12-game homestand with a six-game series against the Montgomery Biscuits (23-27) beginning on Tuesday night. First pitch at Toyota Field is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The game will also be televised locally on WAAY-31.6, This TV.

Tuesday's game is Faith and Family Night, with a special live performance on the Inline Electric Rock Porch before the game and a Trash Pandas players will give a pregame testimonial. Tuesday is also Ladies Night at Toyota Field, with ladies having the opportunity to win great prizes and all fans can enjoy $1 off canned wine, presented by Reeds Jewelers.

