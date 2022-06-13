Mississippi Braves Homestand Highlights - June 14-19 vs. Birmingham Barons

June 13, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release







The homestand is highlighted by a throwback Greenville Braves Cap giveaway and Saturday postgame Fireworks! PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves begin a six-game series on Tuesday against the Birmingham Barons (Double-A Affiliate, Chicago White Sox) at Trustmark Park. Each night, the homestand features great promotions, including a throwback Greenville Braves Cap giveaway on Friday and beach-themed Fireworks on Saturday!

Tuesday, June 14 | vs. Birmingham Barons | 6:35 pm CT

Bark in the Park: Your pup will get in free with a signed waiver at the gate, presented by Hollywood Feed! Woof woof!

Probable Pitchers: RHP Darius Vines (3-3, 5.30) vs. LHP Kyle Kubat (0-0, 0.00)

Wednesday, June 15 | vs. Birmingham Barons | 6:35 pm CT

First Responders Wednesday: First responders receive free field or general admission tickets with valid ID at the Trustmark Park Box Office, presented by AMR!

Join Us 4 A Jackson: For just $20, receive a pack of four Field Level tickets and four soda vouchers! For $40, fans can get the same pack at the diamond level!

Probable Pitchers: RHP Tanner Gordon (3-2, 5.13) vs. TBD

Thursday, June 16 | vs. Birmingham Barons | 6:35 pm CT

Truckworx Thirsty Thursday™: 16-ounce beers and fountain drinks are just $2!

Free Military Tickets: All active or retired military members will receive free field level or general admission tickets with valid IDs. We appreciate our military and would love all those that have served to join us at Trustmark Park!

Nurse's Night: All nurses will receive free field level or general admission tickets with valid IDs. We love our nurses and would love nurses to join us at the ballpark!

Free Live Trivia: The Farm Bureau Grill and outdoor patio hosts free live trivia with corn hole on the plaza. Join us for Thirsty Thursday and live trivia!

Southern Miss Night: Wear your Golden Eagle gear and celebrate Southern Miss night at the ballpark, thanks to Farm Bureau!

Probable Pitchers: LHP Jared Shuster (4-5, 3.02) vs. RHP Scott Blewett (3-2, 4.56)

Friday, June 17 | vs. Birmingham Barons | 6:35 pm CT

Throwback Greenville Braves Cap Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans will receive a throwback Greenville Braves cap, saluting the 30-year anniversary of the 100-win, Southern League Champion Greenville Braves, presented by Green Ghost Tacos!

Trustmark $10K Dash for Cash: 10 lucky fans will get a chance to race out into the outfield and grab as much cash as possible in one minute!

Kids Run the Bases: After the game, kids get a chance to run the bases like the pros!

Fist Bump Friday: Get your complimentary first bump from one of our staff members on your way through the gate!

Probable Pitchers: RHP Alan Rangel (2-2, 4.82) vs. RHP Jayden Murray (1-2, 2.93)

Saturday, June 18 | vs. Birmingham Barons | 6:05 pm CT

Post-Game Fireworks: After the game, a fantastic Jimmy Buffet themed fireworks show will light up the night sky!

Probable Pitchers: RHP Freddy Tarnok (1-2, 5.62) vs. Jason Bilous (3-5, 6.18)

Sunday, June 19 | vs. Birmingham Barons | 2:05 pm CT

Raising Cane's Sunday Family Fun Day: The M-Braves invite you to bring your entire family out for some Sunday baseball at Trustmark Park! For $25 per person, fans get a game ticket, hat, hotdog, and drink voucher!

Special Father's Day Catch: Fathers and sons can have a special catch on the field prior to the game beginning at 1:15 pm!

Kids Run the Bases: After the game, kids get a chance to run the bases like the pros!

Probable Pitchers: RHP Darius Vines (3-3, 5.30) vs. TBD

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.