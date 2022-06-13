Homestand Highlights - June 14-19

The Blue Wahoos are back in Penscola after a week in Birmingham and we've got a HUGE week planned to welcome them home! Get ready for two firework shows, a bobblehead giveaway, a specialty jersey, and a pennant chase at Blue Wahoos Stadium!

Limited tickets are still available on the Winn-Dixie Party Deck for Fat Tuesday on June 14! Get your ticket before they're gone for $26 and enjoy a great seat on the party deck, a 90-minute buffer featuring ballpark favorites, samples from Fin & Fork, and unlimited Pepsi products, and an exclusive Blue Wahoos hat! Every Fat Tuesday experience this season has sold out, so get your tickets fast!

Come hungry for One-Price Wednesday on June 15. EVERY ticket in the seating bowl (reserved, box, standing room) is just $17 in advance and EVERY ticket includes a hot dog, chips, and a soda! The earlier you buy your ticket, the better seat and deal you'll get!

Hot dog, chips, and drinks can be picked up on the Winn-Dixie Party Deck between gates open and the end of the third inning!

Plus, stick around after Wednesday's game for a postgame Summer Fireworks Show!

Get ready to party with the Pensacola Mullets on June 16 for Mullet Thursday! Watch as we transform into our fun-loving alter ego, the Pensacola Mullets, on the field and enjoy great drink discounts including $2 12 oz drafts from the concession storefronts and half-price ($4) 16 oz beers from stadium portables!

Thursday is also the Fishing Rodeo Kick-Off Party! Grab your reel for a night of fishy fun as Pensacola prepares for the big fishing tournament!

Put on your Hawaiian shirt and safari hat and get ready for Downtown Dave Bobblehead Night on Friday, June 17. Be one of the first 1,000 fans through the gates to take home an exclusive bobblehead of Pensacola's fan-favorite ballpark emcee Downtown Dave!

Celebrate Father's Day Weekend on Saturday, June 18 with Dress Like A Dad Night at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Get your cargo shorts, bulky sneakers, and corniest dad jokes and celebrate Dad at the ballpark! Plus, we've got Postgame Fireworks thanks to Woodlands Medical Specialists!

Celebrate Juneteenth on Sunday, June 19 with the Blue Wahoos and Cox Communications as the team takes the field in special Chappie James Jerseys. Learn about the life of America's first Black four-star general and Pensacola native Daniel "Chappie" James and see the team play in specialty four-star jerseys modeled after his military uniform thanks to the Andrews Institute! Be sure to bid during the game to take home your favorite player's game-worn jersey and help support a great cause!

Sunday is also a Military Family Sunday presented by Step One Automotive and families can stick around postgame to enjoy Kids Run The Bases and Family Toss in the outfield thanks to WKRG News 5!

Game Times:

Monday - Friday: 6:30 PM

Saturday: 6:05 PM

Sunday: 4:05 PM

Gates open 1 hour prior to first pitch each day!

