Cole Young Selected as TL Player of the Week

September 2, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers infielder Cole Young was named Texas League Player of the Week for August 26-September 1 it was announced today by Minor League Baseball. Young hit .526/.654/737 for the week, leading the league in batting average and on-base percentage while finishing second in slugging percentage. He collected 10 hits and five walks and was hit by two pitches on his way to leading the league in runs scored with eight. He capped the week with a 4-5 performance on Sunday night including a home run to tie his career high for hits in a game. It was his first four hit game in Double-A. This is the first league weekly award this season earned by Young.

For the season, Young is batting .274/.374/.402 with 35 extra base hits, 52 RBI and 22 stolen bases in 114 games. He is ranked by mlb.com as the #2 prospect in the Mariners system and #36 overall in baseball. Young was drafted by Seattle in the 1st round (21st overall) in 2022 out of North Allegheny (Pa.) High School and turned 21-years old just over a month ago.

He is the fifth Traveler to win a Texas League weekly award in 2024 joining Logan Evans, Brandyn Garcia, Harry Ford and Hogan Windish. It is his first career minor league weekly award.

Young and the Travs play their final regular season homestand this week at Dickey-Stephens Park including two fireworks shows and a bobblehead giveaway. They have a magic number of 6 to clinch a 2024 postseason berth with 12 games remaining.

