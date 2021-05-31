Cole Winn Nabs Double-A Central Pitcher of the Week Honors

FRISCO, Texas - Frisco RoughRiders righty Cole Winn earned Double-A Central Pitcher of the Week honors with a strong performance against Midland on Thursday.

The Longmont, Colorado native tossed six no-hit innings, striking out six and walking three, capturing his first win of the season in a 3-1 RoughRiders victory. Overall this season, Winn is 1-1 with a 2.08 ERA over four starts. He places seventh in the Double-A Central in ERA (2.08), first in batting average against (.129) and second in WHIP (0.74).

A first-round selection of the Rangers in 2018, Winn slots in as the No. 3 prospect in the Texas system on MLB.com.

Winn is the first RoughRiders player to be selected as the Double-A Central Player or Pitcher of the Week in 2021.

Following a day off on Monday, the Riders return home to start a 12-game home stand. Their first six-game series is against the Amarillo Sod Poodles (an Arizona Diamondbacks affiliate), beginning with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch on Tuesday, June 1st.

