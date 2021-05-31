San Antonio's Jack Suwinski Named Double-A Central Player of the Week

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Missions outfielder Jack Suwinski has been named the Double-A Central Player of the Week for May 24-30, announced by the league today. He is the first Missions player to be honored with a Player of the Week award this season.

For the week, Suwinski batted .450 (9-for-20) during six games against Northwest Arkansas. He hit two home runs, three doubles, one triple, and drove in six RBI. He scored six runs, stole one base, and walked three times. His on-base percentage for the week was .542 and he slugged 1.000.

This marks the first weekly honor for Suwinski in his career and he is the first Missions player since Tyrone Taylor in August of 2019 to win a weekly award.

On the year, Suwinski is batting .265 (18-for-68) with five home runs, four doubles, two triples, and 14 RBI. He holds a .359 on-base percentage with a .603 slugging percentage. The Chicago native leads the Missions with 41 total bases, five home runs, and 14 RBI. In the Double-A Central, Suwinski is third with his .603 slugging percentage and tied for fifth with 11 extra-base hits.

Suwinski and the Missions return to action on Tuesday June 1st on the road against the Springfield Cardinals.

The San Antonio Missions are the Double-A affiliate for the San Diego Padres. This is the 119th professional season for the San Antonio Missions. Tickets are on sale now at the Wolff Stadium Box Office or online at samissions.com. Season seat memberships are available now by calling 210-675-PARK (7275).

