Cole Reinhardt Earns Amateur Tryout with Belleville Senators

January 8, 2021







The Belleville Senators have signed Cole Reinhardt to an amateur tryout ahead of the 2021 American Hockey League season. The Calgary, Alberta native was selected in the sixth round, 181st overall at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft by the Ottawa Senators. Reinhardt will look to make the jump to professional hockey after playing four years in the Western Hockey League (WHL)

The 20-year old's WHL career has seen him play four years with the Brandon Wheat Kings who selected him in the 2015 Bantam Draft. Reinhardt was enjoying a career year during the 2019-20 season with the Wheat Kings when their season was cut short due to the pandemic. He finished the year with 31 goals and 24 assists for an impressive 55 points in 56 games. In total, he has recorded 141 points (75 goals, 66 assists) in his 252-game WHL career.

