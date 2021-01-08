Colby Williams Signs One Year AHL Contract with the Belleville Senators

The Belleville Senators have signed defenceman Colby Williams to a one-year AHL contract ahead of the 2021 season.

Williams has spent his four-year professional hockey career with the Washington Capitals' organization after being drafted by the Caps in the sixth round, 173rd overall at the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. He has suited up for 196 American Hockey League games with the Hershey Bears where he has recorded seven goals and 42 assists for a total of 49 points. In the most recent 2019-20 season, he played 31 games for Hershey, recording six assists during the shortened season.

Prior to his career with the Hershey Bears, the Regina, Saskatchewan native played junior hockey with his hometown Regina Pats of the Western Hockey League. Williams made his debut with the Pats as a 16-year old during the 2010-11 season but joined the squad full time in the 2012-13 season. In his four full-time seasons with Regina, he scored 25 goals and added 79 assists for a total of 105 points in 208 games played.

