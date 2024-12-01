Cohen Called up to ECHL Orlando

December 1, 2024

(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Sunday that forward Alex Cohen has been called up to the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears.

Cohen is tied for second on the team in both goals and points, with five goals and three assists for eight points on the season. The call-up comes after his two goal performance in the third period of the Mayhem's comeback effort against the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Friday.

This marks the second consecutive season that Cohen has been called up to the ECHL, spending 13 games with the Atlanta Gladiators last season.

Additionally, the team has waived defenseman Greg Susinski.

The Mayhem will take the ice again Friday in Pensacola before returning for Video Game Night against the Peoria Rivermen on Friday, December 13 at 7 p.m. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com.

