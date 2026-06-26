Coffee and Conversation with Evan Jardine at the 2026 NHL Draft
Published on June 26, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Youngstown Phantoms YouTube Video
2026 NHL Draft Prospect and Ohio State commit Evan Jardine discusses his season with the Youngstown Phantoms and path to Buffalo with Jonny Lazarus
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